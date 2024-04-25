Propaganda YouTube channels “Vyshka” and “Da eto tak” have been blocked in Ukraine

Propaganda YouTube channels "Vyshka" and "Da eto tak" were blocked on the territory of Ukraine. They invited pro-Russian "experts" on the air who spread Russian narratives.

This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The analytical platform VoxUkraine noted that "Vyshka" is the renamed "NASH" channel.

"With the help of the Wayback Machine archive, we found that in January 2022 the channel was called ʼNASHʼ, but later it was renamed to ʼDa eto takʼ, and now the channel is called ʼVyshkaʼ. That is, the same channel was renamed twice," said the platformʼs research.

"NASH" TV channel, as is known, was under the control of the pro-Russian politician Yevgeniy Murayev, although it formally belonged to his father and some other co-owners. The host of the channel is Lana Shevchuk, who previously worked on Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevgeniy Murayev TV channels.

Media Detector indicates that the "Da eto tak" channel was created in 2018, its presenters are Max Nazarov and Yaroslava Maslova, who also previously worked on the Medvedchuk and Murayev channels. It has 187 000 followers.