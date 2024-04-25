There will be a second round of elections in North Macedonia. The incumbent president and an opposition leader passed by him

In North Macedonia, in the first round of the presidential elections, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, supported by the opposition, and incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski won the largest number of votes.

This was reported by the Macedonian service "Radio Liberty".

According to data after processing 89.98% of votes, Siljanovska-Davkova was supported by 39.9% of voters (more than 324 thousand people), and Pendarovski — by 19.9% (161 thousand).

Siljanovska-Davkova and Pendarovski go to the second round of elections, which will take place on May 8. They were already direct competitors in the presidential elections five years ago — in 2019.

Voter turnout was 49.75%, almost 811 thousand people came to vote.