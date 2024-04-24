The government has banned passports for men of military age from being sent abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers banned the sending abroad of issued passports of Ukrainian citizens and passports for traveling abroad. These are documents issued for men aged 18 to 60.

This is stated in Cabinet Resolution No. 443 of April 23.

"Obtaining a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad by a male citizen of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years is carried out in a territorial body/territorial subdivision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Forwarding of such passports to a separate unit or foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine for the organization of their issuance is not carried out," the resolution reads verbatim.

The requirements of this paragraph do not apply to men who are allowed to cross the border in accordance with the Rules, which are:

people with disabilities who have documents confirming their status;

people who left as companions of their spouses with disabilities or their parents or spouses with disabilities of group 1 or 2;

people who take care of disabled people of 1 or 2 groups;

parents, adoptive parents or guardians of children with disabilities under 18 years of age;

parents of adults with disabilities of group 1 or 2;

grandfathers, brothers, stepfathers of children with disabilities;

guardians of people with disabilities as part of first-order relatives;

people who have children with diseases that require medical intervention abroad.

The permission to send passports abroad came into effect in October 2022, when the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution.