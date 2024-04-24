Rehina Kharchenko became the new acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia

During the Zaporizhzhia City Council session, 37 deputies elected a new acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia. The former head of the “Servant of the People” faction, lawyer Rehina Kharchenko became tthe acting head.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Milittary Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this.

It should be noted that on September 29, 2021, the mayor of Zaporizhzhia Volodymyr Buryak resigned. Then the secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev began to perform his duties. Now he has been fired.

The last full-fledged session of the city council took place last year — on December 22.

"For four months, more than 200 issues of life in Zaporizhzhia were actually frozen and were waiting for a solution," Fedorov noted.

According to him, the most painful thing was that during the two years of the full-scale invasion, the city and the region moved in different directions, with a divided position, which is unacceptable during wartime.

"We must remember that we have one enemy, and that is Russia. Therefore, there should be no tolerance for corruption, politicking and internal enemies. The priority is to create an economically strong Zaporizhzhia. A safe and comfortable city for residents. Center for rear support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Fedorov added.

What is known about Rehina Kharchenko

Rehina Kharchenko was born on September 21, 1990 in the village of Oktyabrske, Pervomaysky District, Crimea. In 2013, she graduated from the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise, majoring in "Jurisprudence". In 2022, she graduated from Lviv Polytechnic National University, majoring in Public Management and Administration.

Since 2016, she has been an assistant consultant to a deputy of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council. Since 2020, she has become a deputy of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.