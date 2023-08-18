NAPC: Interim mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev illegally enriched himself by 9 million hryvnias

The secretary of Zaporizhzhia city council Anatoliy Kurtev, who will be acting as mayor from 2021, was found to have signs of illegal enrichment of 9 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) on August 18.

In August 2022, during the search of the apartment that Kurtev rented together with his assistant, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) seized almost 600 thousand hryvnias, $230 thousand and €650.

Kurtev stated that he knew nothing about these funds and the apartment. Kurtevʼs assistant stated that the money belonged to him and his parents. However, the NAPC found out that neither he nor his parents could legally obtain such funds. Thus, Kurtev has unjustified 9 million 31 thousand hryvnias, which exceeds his legal income.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption established that Anatoliy Kurtev did use this apartment together with his assistant (this was confirmed by neighbors and video surveillance cameras), and these funds do not correspond to the income he legally earned. In the declaration for 2020, Anatoliy Kurtev indicated that he has no monetary assets, and his income for 2021 and 2022 did not allow him to accumulate this amount.