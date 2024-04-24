Canada delayed sanctions on Russian titanium for Airbus. The problem is the long certification of new suppliers

The Canadian government allowed the Airbus aircraft company, despite the sanctions, to use Russian titanium during production.

This is reported by the Reuters agency.

"Airbus is aware that the Canadian government has imposed sanctions on VSMPO and has obtained the necessary authorization to conduct its activities in accordance with the applicable sanctions," the company said in a statement.

It should be noted that Canada became the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in its package of restrictive measures.

In February 2024, Canada introduced sanctions against the Russian metallurgical company VSMPO-Avisma. Last year in September, the company also came under the export control of the US Department of Commerce.

In 2022, after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Airbus announced its intention to stop supplying titanium from Russia for several months. The company expanded purchases in the USA and Japan. At the same time, certification of new suppliers through aerospace standards can take years, Airbus said.