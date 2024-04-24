SBU declared the suspicion of the Metropolitan of Sviatohorsk Lavra for directing Russians to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Arseniy, Metropolitan of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC MP, for leading the Russians to the positions of the Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, Metropolitan Arseniy "leaked" to the Russians the location of the checkpoints of the Defense Forces in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. It happened during the liturgy. Then Arseniy gave parishioners the addresses of checkpoints of Ukrainian troops on a video, and later the video was published on the website of the Lavra and in the local Telegram group.

SBU claims that in this way the cleric tried to covertly convey to the occupiers the locations of Ukrainian checkpoints.

According to the investigation, even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the metropolitan expressed pro-Kremlin narratives about the war in Ukraine. This is evidenced by his numerous interviews, in which he called the armed aggression of the Russian Federation a "civil conflict."

Metropolitan Arseniy was suspected of spreading information about the location of the Armed Forces. He faces up to 8 years in prison, and now the suspect is being remanded in custody.