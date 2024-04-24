At night, the Russians shelled Kharkiv. Six people were injured

On the night of April 24, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. Six people were injured: three men aged 33, 45 and 53 and three women aged 24, 45 and 54.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

According to detailed information, the S-300 missile hit the ground. Glazing and exterior decoration of three apartment buildings, two offices, three non-residential buildings and a gas main were damaged. In total, 568 windows and 33 cars were damaged.

The Russians also shelled Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region. There, the former local administration building, 10 buildings, including two multi-apartment buildings, and a bank building were partially destroyed.