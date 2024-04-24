General Staff: 101 combat clashes took place over the past day. Russia lost another 880 soldiers

During the past day, April 23, 101 combat clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops attacked our positions 5 times in the Berestove (Kharkiv region).

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks in the following districts: Hrekivka and Nevske (Luhansk region); Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repulsed 21 enemy attacks in the districts of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Verkhnyokamyanske, Nove, Spirne, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region). The Russians attack with air support to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the Ukrainian defense near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine (Donetsk region).

In the Orykhiv direction, Russian troops, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Krynky (Kherson region).

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 23, the Russians lost 880 soldiers (killed and wounded), one tank, 12 armored vehicles, 43 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, two air defense systems, 32 drones, 47 vehicles and 8 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 17 personnel concentration areas and one Russian anti-aircraft missile complex.