The government dismissed the deputy defense minister who was responsible for rear support

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Vitaly Polovenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

Polovenko was in office for less than half a year — he was appointed at the beginning of December 2023.

His task in the ministerʼs team was to determine the issue of rear support.

In his position, he had to develop and introduce new standards in the food supply system, improve the material supply system, and also be responsible for the timely and complete rear support of soldiers at the front.