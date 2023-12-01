The government has appointed a new Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Rear Support

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Vitaly Polovenko as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In the Ministry of Defense team, Polovenko will focus on issues of rear support.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The priority areas of his work will be the development and introduction of new standards in the food system and improvement of the material support system, in particular, timely and complete rear support of soldiers at the front.
- Since 2019, Vitaliy Polovenko is the head of the rear logistics support department of the National Defense University of Ukraine. Participant in hostilities, candidate of military sciences, has the rank of colonel.
- On October 5, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed three deputy ministers of defense. They were Ivan Gavrilyuk, Stanislav Heyder and Dmytro Klymenkov.