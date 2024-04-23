Boys and girls will not be separated on the subject “Defense of Ukraine”: the Council supported the draft law in the first reading

On April 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 11092, which proposes to cancel the division of education for boys and girls in the subject "Defense of Ukraine".

Peopleʼs deputies Iryna Gerashchenko and Oleksiy Goncharenko informed about it.

As Gerashchenko emphasizes, the project will enable boys and girls to learn how to handle weapons and tactical medicine at "Defense of Ukraine" on an equal basis.

Such training will be conducted in institutions of general secondary, professional (vocational-technical), professional pre-higher, higher education for students of senior classes of schools and students of vocational-technical educational institutions.

Defense of Ukraine programs will be developed and approved by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, in agreement with the Ministry of Defense.

In the explanatory note to the draft law, it is noted that its purpose is to promote the development of initial combined military training as a basis for preparing for national resistance.