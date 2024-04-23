A Ukrainian woman entered the Guinness Book of Records with the longest hair in the world

Ukrainian Aliia Nasyrova entered the Guinness Book of Records with hair 257.33 centimeters long. From now on, it is officially the longest hair of any woman alive today.

Aliiaʼs hair is almost 92 centimeters longer than her own height — 165 centimeters. Her locks are even longer than the tallest man in the world, whose height is 251 centimeters.

The 35-year-old record holder claims that she has never cut her hair much, only slightly trimmed the ends so that her hair remains healthy and strong.

Aliia shared that she washes her hair once a week and it takes her about half an hour to wash it all, while it takes another two hours for the woman to apply the mask. Since Alia does not like to dry her hair with a hair dryer, she lets her strands dry naturally, which can last up to a day. It takes a woman half an hour to an hour to comb her hair.

“I follow a few simple rules to keep my hair healthy. I donʼt dye it, I use only natural products and very rarely — henna, I apply natural masks and oils to my hair, I mostly prepare them myself, I never comb wet hair or use a hair dryer. In addition, I trim my split ends regularly, eat healthy foods, and donʼt drink alcohol. I take vitamins and massage my scalp, sometimes I visit the sea or the ocean to soak my hair in all natural minerals," the record holder shared.

Every day, Aliia braids her hair in a bun, otherwise it will drag on the floor.

Aliia was inspired by her mother and grandmother, who also have very long hair, as well as the fairy tale character Rapunzel, to whom she is often compared.

With her record, the woman hopes to inspire people to "enjoy human beauty and be natural."

Alia currently lives in Slovakia, making a living as an artist and graphic illustrator, as well as on social media thanks to her long hair.