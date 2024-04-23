Demand for theaters has returned to pre-war levels and even exceeds them

Last year, all national theaters, except Odesa, earned more than in 2021. The Shevchenko Theater of Opera and Ballet has the highest income — more than 53 million hryvnias, almost 46 million of net income was received by the Franko Theater, and 31.5 million by the Lviv Opera.

This is evidenced by YouControl.Market analytics.

Statistics show that theaters not only returned the pre-war demand, but even exceeded it.

According to the State Statistics Service, which was last updated in 2017, there are 113 state and communally owned theaters in Ukraine, there are no statistical data on the number of non-state theaters.

Nine national theaters belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Culture:

SE "National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet of Ukraine named after T. H. Shevchenko";

SE "National Academic Drama Theater named after Lesya Ukrainka";

SE "National Academic Drama Theater named after Ivan Franko";

SE "Lviv National Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater named after Maria Zankovetska";

SE "Kharkiv National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after M. V. Lysenko";

SE “Lviv National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Solomia Krushelnytska”;

SE “Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet”;

SE "Ivano-Frankivsk National Academic Drama Theater named after Ivan Franko" (was transferred to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Culture in 2022);

Les Kurbas National Center of Theater Arts.

Most of the funds received from the state, theaters direct to the wages of employees and payment of taxes. Another part goes to the payment of utilities and only a few percent to new equipment or updating the scenery.

Among communal theaters, the Kyiv National Academic Operettaʼs Theatre had the largest net income — almost UAH 157 million. Over UAH 70 million was generated by the Kyiv Opera and Ballet Theater for children and youth, and over UAH 67 million by the Youth Theater. Communal theaters include funds received from local budgets in their net income.