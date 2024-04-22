Four Germans who decided to celebrate Hitlerʼs birthday were detained in Austria

In Austria, four Germans were detained after they laid white roses near the house where Adolf Hitler was born. One woman in the company posed for photos, displaying the banned Nazi salute.

The Guardian writes about it.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889 in Braunau am Inn, Austria. This year, patrol officers noticed a group of people near the house where Hitler was born — two sisters and their partners aged between 20 and 30 years. They put white roses in the window niches of the house, took pictures, and one of the women showed the Hitler salute, a gesture forbidden in Austria and Germany.

The house where Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, Austria.

They were spotted by patrol officers and taken to the police station for questioning. The woman said the salute was nothing serious, but police found chat groups on her cellphone where they were sharing Nazi-themed messages and photos.

The police said they would report all those involved in the action to the prosecutorʼs office on suspicion of violating the Austrian law that prohibits Nazi symbols.

Last year, after long disputes, they decided to turn the house where Hitler was born into a police station. This should make the place unattractive and less popular.