Norway will provide nearly $6.4 million to public organizations in Ukraine

The government of Norway is launching a new grant program and will allocate almost $6.4 million to strengthen civil society in Ukraine. The project will operate until 2027 inclusive.

This is stated in the message of the government of Norway.

"Civil society plays a central role in Ukraine in uniting the country and strengthening resilience against the Russian war of aggression. Norway is launching a new application-based grant program to support the work of the community, with NOK 70 million ($6.37 million)," the post reads.

It is noted that there are many well-known organizations in Ukraine, particularly in the field of human rights, democracy, anti-corruption and humanitarian aid.

International, Ukrainian, Norwegian and other network organizations can apply independently or within the framework of cooperation. Partners can be local Ukrainian organizations, such as non-governmental organizations, or organizations with certain interests, trade unions, or independent media.

The support scheme will not include humanitarian efforts, support for the military, private businesses or UN organizations. The support period will last from 2024 to 2027 inclusive. The deadline for submitting applications is June 19, 2024.