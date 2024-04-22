Global defense spending rose to an all-time high last year amid numerous wars and conflicts in the world.

This was the conclusion reached by the authors of the report concluded by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

SIPRI analysts estimate that in 2023, about $2.4 trillion will be lost for defense purposes, which is 6.8% more than the previous year.

Spending increased, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. In general, for the first time since 2009, the volume of defense expenditures increased in all five regions.

SIPRI researcher Nan Tian says the figures reflect a "deteriorating state of peace and security around the world".

The absolute leader in defense spending in 2023 was the United States — $916 billion, or 37% of world military spending. In addition to the United States, China, the Russian Federation, India, and Saudi Arabia are among the top five world leaders in military spending.

Ukraine ranked eighth in terms of military spending in 2023 – $64.8 billion, or a year-on-year increase of 51%. Ukraineʼs military expenditures make up 37% of GDP and 58% of total government expenditures.

According to expertsʼ estimates, Ukraineʼs military expenditures in 2023 were 59% of Russian expenditures, and taking into account Western aid, approximately 91% of Russian expenditures.

Given the war in Ukraine, which is "far from over", as well as the current situation in the Middle East and rising tensions in Asia, analyst Nan Tian believes that countries will continue to actively arm their armies. "This upward trend is expected to continue for at least a few more years," he said.