The Netherlands allocates €200 million for air defense and artillery shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate more than €200 million for new initiatives for the urgent supply of additional air defense systems and means and artillery shells to Ukraine.

This was stated by Minister of Defense Kaisa Ollongren during todayʼs online meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

In particular, the Netherlands is allocating €150 million from this amount to the German initiative to quickly supply Ukraine with long-range air defense systems together with partners.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands is purchasing short-range air defense equipment for €60 million. They can be used, in particular, in the fight against drone attacks.

"Air defense equipment and artillery shells are extremely necessary for Ukraine. The situation can become critical. The resources for which the Netherlands allocates funds are already in Europe and will reach Ukraine as soon as possible. Now we all have to do everything possible to support Ukraine," Ollongren said.

The Netherlands also supports Estoniaʼs initiative to quickly supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition from existing stocks. Earlier, the Netherlands announced that it would contribute €250 million to a similar Czech plan for Ukraine.