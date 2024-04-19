NATO agreed to provide more military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems

NATO countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with more military aid, including air defense systems and equipment.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press briefing following the virtual meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

According to him, NATO defense ministers "agreed to strengthen and provide additional military support, including more air defense equipment."

He stated that some countries of the Alliance have undertaken certain obligations, which should be announced officially soon.

“In addition to the Patriot [air defense systems], there are other weapons that allies can provide, including the SAMP/T. Those who cannot hand over the systems have promised to provide Ukraine with financial support for their purchase," Stoltenberg said.

He also noted that during the meeting they discussed the provision of artillery shells, long-range weapons and aviation to Ukraine.