The German manufacturer of drones Quantum-Systems opened a factory in Ukraine. Its Vector drones are used by the Armed Forces

The German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems opened the production of drones in Ukraine with a capacity of up to 1 000 unmanned systems per year.

This is reported on the manufacturerʼs website.

The new plant will be the companyʼs second enterprise in Ukraine, it is expected that by the end of the year it will employ about 100 people. Both drones themselves and spare parts and components will be produced there. Quantum-Systems will invest up to €6 million in new production over the next two years.