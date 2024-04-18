In April, Ukraine will produce a record 10 self-propelled guns “Bohdan”

The share of Ukrainian production of weapons and ammunition is constantly growing — this month, for the first time, the industry will produce 10 self-propelled guns "Bohdan".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the end of a meeting devoted to reports on the security situation in Ukraine.

"The state concludes serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the opportunity to recruit people and attract investments. Already this month, for the first time, our industry will release 10 [self-propelled guns] "Bohdan", in May and beyond — even more," said the President of Ukraine.

Also at the meeting, according to him, there were reports on the delivery of equipment and ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, on their distribution by combat brigades and on the staffing of reserve brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the beginning of December 2023, the president announced an increase in the production of "Bohdan" self-propelled guns to six units per month. Sources of The New York Times in an article published on April 2 indicated that the production of Ukrainian self-propelled guns increased to eight units per month.