Former MP Polyakov admitted that he illegally received compensation for housing rent. He was given a suspended sentence

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found the ex-MP of “Peopleʼs Front” Maksym Polyakov guilty of illegally receiving compensation for renting a house.

The corresponding decision was published in the court register on April 16.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2019 Polyakov received 367.2 thousand hryvnias in compensation for using a room at the Kyiv hotel. At the same time, the ex-MP actually lived in his own apartment in the capital, so he had no right to claim compensation.

Polyakov made a deal with the investigation and admitted his guilt. The court sentenced him to three years of probation and a fine of 17 000 hryvnias. The Ex-MP also undertook to return the amount of compensation received and transfer one million hryvnias to the Armed Forces.

The verdict has not entered into legal force and can be appealed within 30 days to the Appeals Chamber of HACC.