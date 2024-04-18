The Ruang volcano is erupting in Indonesia. More than 11 000 people are being evacuated

In the north of Indonesia, more than 11 000 people are being evacuated due to the eruption of the 725-meter Ruang volcano.

This is reported by Al Jazeera.

The eruption on a small island in North Sulawesi province began on Tuesday, April 16. Lava has already flowed out of the volcano five times, and the eruption itself was accompanied by lightning. Currently, the situation is getting worse. According to volcanologists, there is a high probability that part of the volcano will collapse, causing a powerful tsunami. Something like this already happened in 1871 and ended with hundreds of human casualties.

People are currently being taken to Manado, the provincial capital. The aviation service announced the closure of the international airport named after Sema Ratulangi in Manado until at least the evening of April 18 due to the spread of volcanic ash. He has already climbed to a height of 2.5 km twice.