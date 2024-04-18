Der Spiegel: Two Russian saboteurs were arrested in Bavaria. They were monitoring military bases

Two saboteurs connected with Russia were detained in Bayreuth, Germany. They watched the American military bases in Grafenwehr, and also planned sabotage on military transport routes.

Der Spiegel writes about this, referring to sources in the Federal Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

One of the detainees is 39-year-old Dieter S., who has German and Russian citizenship. From 2014 to 2016, he fought on the side of the “DPR” terrorist group, and since October 2023 he had contacts with Russian special services regarding sabotage operations in Germany. There are reports that he agreed to arson and detonation of military infrastructure, weapons factories, and industry.

His focus was, in particular, on the transport routes used for the transportation of military goods. The aim of the attacks was to disrupt support for Ukraine.

Another suspect is 37-year-old Oleksandr Y. He joined Dieter in March of this year. The prosecutorʼs office believes that he is an agent of Russian intelligence.

The court has already taken both of them into custody.