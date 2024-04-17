Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have shelled the Sumy region more than four thousand times

Since the beginning of 2024, Russian troops have shelled the Sumy region more than four thousand times. For understanding: for the whole of last year, the number of shellings reached six thousand, says the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

He visited the border communities of the region and held several operational meetings there regarding the algorithm of actions during shelling, evacuation of civilians, response to the actions of the occupiers, and the situation at the border.

Russian troops shell the settlements of the Sumy region with various types of weapons almost every day. Recently, these attacks have intensified.

On April 5, mandatory evacuation of children was announced in two territorial communities of the Sumy region. The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine stated that this "decision was made due to the security situation."