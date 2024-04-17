Crimean political prisoner Refat Alimov was released after 8 years of imprisonment

Crimean Tatar Refat Alimov, a figure in the Yalta case "Hizb ut-Tahrir";, sentenced to 8 years as a political prisoner, was released.

This was reported by lawyer Edem Semedlyaev, reports the human rights organization "Crimean Solidarity".

"Now, first of all, I want to see my relatives and friends. I missed them very much. I want to rest, undergo treatment, and examination. And then I think about getting a job. For the last eight years, my mother has been struggling alone thanks to our people, they helped her while I was in prison. Now we have to go out and start working. It is necessary to help others who find themselves in such a situation," said Alimov, quoted by Suspilne.

Lawyer Semedlyaev went to the city of Salavat of the Republic of Bashkortostan to meet Alimov.

"Today another political prisoner, our friend, our brother, was released. Eight years behind bars is, of course, a long time. Of course, he passed this test with dignity, and today we met him. We will take him home, to the Crimea, to relatives and friends. And I hope that in the near future the rest of our fellow political prisoners will also be released," the human rights activist emphasized.