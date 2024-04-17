Another 6 children and their families were returned from the Russian occupation

The “Save Ukraine” team returned six more Ukrainian children and their families from the Russian occupation.

This was reported in the “Save Ukraine”.

In particular, a three-year-old girl and her mother were evacuated to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Maryna [names changed for security reasons] met the beginning of a full-scale invasion while on maternity leave with one-year-old Sofiyka in her arms. And the first months were the most difficult for the family, because against the background of enormous stress, the daughter and mother could neither eat nor sleep. Russian fighters flew over the village at the level of power lines. Constant searches began: the military entered every house and checked everything. Later, the population was forced to take Russian passports, they were not allowed even to pass through a checkpoint without them," the “Save Ukraine” wrote.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin congratulated the return of two families to Ukrainian territory and said that it was also possible to return home a family raising two brothers, aged 12 and 16, who were deprived of parental care.

"Olena and her sons lived 10 kilometers from the front line. He remembers the morning of February 24 very well. Then she went out on the porch in her nightgown and heard explosions — she was very scared. She raised the boys and hid with them in a barn for several days from shelling," the “Save Ukraine” reports.

The village was completely occupied within a week. For two months, the family did not go anywhere, for the first time they went to the city only at the end of April to buy groceries.

"It was very scary all the time. But in the summer, total filtering began, and FSB officers came, interrogated, searched for something, forced to send children to study in a Russian school. So there was no choice — Olena and her sons were forced to leave their native home," the organization writes.

The “Save Ukraine” team has already saved 290 children, 73 of them are orphans.