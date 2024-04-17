Time included Andriy Yermak in the hundred most influential people on the planet. He is the only Ukrainian on the list

The American magazine Time published its annual list of the 100 most influential people on the planet. One Ukrainian was included in the list — the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

His candidacy was nominated by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. In his column, he calls Yermak "a person who plays a central role" in ensuring the work of the Ukrainian government.

"After the full-scale invasion, he took Zelenskyʼs message to the world, creating a strong network of friends of Ukraine — from the West to the Global South, uniting them around various issues — from sanctions to the environment. At a significant moment for Ukraine and democracy, Andriy Yermak not only became a decisive leader, but also proved that he is," Rasmussen said.

Yermak was included in the "Leaders" category along with the President of Argentina Javier Miley, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk and the widow of the Russian politician Oleksiy Navalnyi, Yulia. Navalna was put at the head of this category.

The "Artists" category was headed by Dua Lipa, a British singer of Kosovar origin, songwriter, designer and model. The list also included the star of "Wild West" Jeffrey Wright and the American writer and musician James McBride.

The main "Icon" was Taraji Penda Henson, an American actress, singer, writer and animal rights activist. Among the "icons" are singer Kylie Minogue, actor Michael Fox, director Sofia Coppola, and Japanese director of animated films Hayao Miyazaki.