The court sentenced the Russian occupier who shot a civilian near Bucha to 12 years in prison

The court sentenced a Russian soldier to 12 years in prison. He shot a Ukrainian civilian near Bucha in the spring of 2022.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The convict is a 29-year-old contract worker from the 331st Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces Radik Ghukasyan. During the fighting for Kyiv in 2022, he and other occupiers shot a civilian car near Bucha — the driver was killed. To hide the crime, the occupiers buried the body of the murdered man in the forest.

The Ukrainian military captured Ghukasyan during the fighting in the Kherson direction in August 2022. The investigation established that Ghukasyan was in the ranks of the Russian army from the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Together with his accomplices, Ghukasyan fired at and robbed the homes of residents of Kyiv region. And then he sent the looted property to the Russian Federation. He was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.