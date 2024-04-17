In Germany, the police found 161 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, in cooperation with German colleagues, found 161 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia on the territory of Germany.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

All children were wanted as forcibly relocated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or as deported to the Russian Federation and Belarus. The head of the National Police added that Ukraine is interested in cooperation with German partners both on a bilateral basis and under the auspices of Europol in order to document the crimes of Russians.

According to Vyhivskyi, Ukraine is counting on the help of its German partners in bringing Russian war criminals to justice both in Ukrainian courts and in the courts of other countries, the International Criminal Court and special tribunals.

At a meeting with the president of the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany Holger Münch, Vyhivskyi also discussed entering data on Russian war criminals into the Schengen Information System (SIS).