Ukraine will introduce multi-sharing of documents through “Diia” app

The Government of Ukraine adopted a resolution on the introduction of multi-sharing of documents through "Diia" app, together with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Details were reported in the Ministry of Statistics and the press service of the NBU.

The innovation will allow Ukrainians to share not only digital documents, but also income certificates, OK-5 and OK-7, with just a few clicks.

Currently, to send such a set of documents, users had to send electronic copies of each digital document separately. If there will be 10 such documents, then it was necessary to go through the same procedures 10 times: show the employee the barcode of the digital document and confirm the request to send a copy of it.

The implementation of multisharing will simplify this process and make it faster.

Multisharing will work as follows: the company sends a request for several documents, and the user confirms it in the "Diia" application. With one signature, all necessary digital copies of documents are transferred to the institution.

In addition, thanks to multisharing, data in electronic applications and contracts will be filled in automatically.