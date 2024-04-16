The law on mobilization was handed over to the president for his signature

The law on mobilization was signed by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk and now it has been sent to President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

This is stated in the card of the document on the website of the parliament.

The law will enter into force a month after publication, but before that it must be signed by the president. It should be noted that this process does not always happen quickly (for example, the law on lowering the conscription age to 25 remained unsigned for 10 months).

After the law on mobilization comes into force, there will be a transition period for some time, so that conscripts can update their data through the electronic cabinet, administrative services centers or territorial recruit centers.

At this time, the government should:

within a month, review the procedure for booking conscripts and adopt new normative legal acts, as well as ensure work at the National Security Agency and recruitment centers for military recruiters;

within two months, ensure the creation and functioning of the conscriptʼs electronic cabinet;

within three months, submit draft laws on the rotation, dismissal and rehabilitation of military personnel to the parliament.

