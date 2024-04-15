Yesterday, the Russians struck Siversk town in Donetsk region — four men were killed

On the evening of April 14, Russian troops shelled Siversk town in the Donetsk region with jet artillery. It has now been established that four men aged between 36 and 86 died as a result of the shelling.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"The Russians seek to kill as many of our people as possible, and the only way to protect themselves is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," the head of the administration emphasized.

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in Donetsk region, and mandatory evacuation from front-line communities. The Russian occupiers are shelling the cities and villages of the region every day, as a result of which there are wounded or dead every day.