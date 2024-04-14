A cruise missile was shot down over the Dnieper, debris fell on residential buildings. There are victims

On the evening of April 14, a Russian cruise missile was destroyed in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of falling debris in the Dnipro, five people were injured.

This was reported by the Eastern Air Command and the head of the State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The rocket was shot down around 5:50 p.m. Its debris fell on private houses, previously nine houses were damaged. The car was also damaged.

Five people were injured as a result of falling debris: three men, a woman and a 15-year-old teenager — he has shrapnel wounds and a contusion.

According to Lysak, during the day, Nikopol suffered 11 attacks, which were hit by drones and heavy artillery. There are four victims.

In the city, a private house, two garages and the same number of cars were on fire due to shelling, the fire has already been extinguished. In addition, three houses, a car, and a power line were damaged.