In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a truck — the driver was killed.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, a pre-trial investigation was started on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on April 14, around 8 a.m., the occupiers on the territory of the Krasnopil community of the Sumy district dropped explosives from a drone onto a truck. The driver died.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shootings.