Ukrainian director Tanu Muino shot a music video for Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa presented a new music video for the single Illusion from the third album Radical Optimism. The video was created by the duo of Ukrainian director Tanu Muino and cameraman Mykyta Kuzmenko.

The video was shot in Barcelona, in particular, in the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc swimming pool, located on the territory of the Olympic ring on Montjuïc hill.

Tanu Muino is one of the most famous Ukrainian video makers. In Ukraine, she became popular with the videos for MONATIK for the tracks "Kruzhit", "Vitamin D", "UVLYUVT" and "Love it rhythm", as well as his joint composition with Nadia Dorofeeva "Gluboko".

Muinoʼs portfolio includes music videos for Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Cardi B, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Post Malone, Harry Styles, and British artist Yungblud. In January 2023, British singer Sam Smith released a video for “Iʼm Not Here To Make Friends”, directed by Tanu Muino. She also shot a music video for Jennifer Lopez.

Ukrainian cameraman Mykyta Kuzmenko shot commercials for brands Dior, Puma and Oakley, and in connection with Moino worked on music videos for Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Rosalía and Sam Smith.