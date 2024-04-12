In Germany, refugees will receive aid by card instead of cash. This should reduce the flow of migrants

Germanyʼs parliament has approved a bill to introduce payment cards for asylum seekers in a bid to limit cash aid payments and make the country less attractive to migrants.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of 16 German states agreed to introduce the system as early as last November, but the ruling coalition took until last week to resolve differences over whether such a law was needed and its details. In the end, the bill was approved by an overwhelming majority in the Bundestag.

It envisages that asylum seekers will receive public assistance on payment cards. They will only be able to withdraw a limited amount of cash and will not be able to transfer funds outside of Germany. The purpose of the draft law is to prevent migrants from sending money from state aid to relatives and friends abroad or to smugglers.

The bill allows local authorities to determine exceptions and the amount of cash asylum seekers can withdraw.

Attitudes towards migration in Germany have worsened, as in addition to refugees from Ukraine, a large number of asylum seekers, particularly from countries in the Middle East, have arrived, and the German authorities have struggled to find housing for everyone.

Last year, the number of people who applied for asylum in Germany exceeded 350 000, which is more than 50% more than the year before. Most asylum seekers came from Syria, Turkey and Afghanistan.