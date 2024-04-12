The court sent the head and secretary of the community in Dnipropetrovsk region to the pre-trial detention center

The Kirov district court of the city of Dnipro chose a preventive measure against officials of the city council of one of the communities, who were detained by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for receiving a $30 000 bribe.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

Babelʼs sources in the law enforcement agencies informed that the detained are the mayor of the city of Novomoskovsk Serhii Reznik and the secretary of the city council of the same city Volodymyr Arutyunov.

The court sent them to custody with the possibility of posting bail of 3 million hryvnias each.

On April 9, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the suspects for demanding a bribe from an entrepreneur who wanted to build a dormitory for displaced persons. For this money, they promised to put the issue to the vote of the session and further help in solving other organizational issues.