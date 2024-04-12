The bodies of 99 dead soldiers were returned to Ukraine

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 99 servicemen who died at the front.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This time it was possible to repatriate:

77 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Donetsk direction;

20 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Zaporizhzhia direction;

2 bodies of soldiers who fought in the Kharkiv direction.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the dead," the headquarters said.

After identification, the bodies of the servicemen will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.