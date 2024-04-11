Media: Turkey offered Ukraine and Russia a new peace agreement. It provides for the freezing of war

Turkey has initiated a new project of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to which it is proposed to freeze the war on the current front line.

The Russian publication "Novaya Gazeta. Europe" with reference to an unnamed source.

According to the media, the draft contract provides for:

the mutual commitment of the USA and Russia not to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as well as the restoration of the treaty on the limitation of strategic arms with the impossibility of unilateral exit from it;

prohibition of interference in the internal affairs of another country in any way that may cause destabilization of its government;

freezing the war along the existing front line;

commitment to hold referendums in 2040: all-Ukrainian referendums on the countryʼs foreign policy course, as well as referendums under international control on all Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia;

guarantees of Ukraineʼs non-aligned status until 2040;

exchange of prisoners according to the formula "all for all";

Russia does not object to Ukraine joining the European Union.

The Russian mass media writes that this version of the peace agreement is based on Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in 2022, and it is allegedly supported by the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan.

In response to the publication, the adviser to the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied the existence of any peace plans, except for the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Everything else is just a desire to prolong the war through its freezing, escalation, preservation of the Russian aggressive regime," he declared.

What is the Ukrainian peace formula?

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula during a speech to the participants of the G20 summit in Bali. Here is what it provides: