Ukraine and Latvia concluded a security agreement. Its text

Ukraine and Latvia are committed to strengthening long-term security cooperation in the military and non-military spheres, as defined in the Agreement on 10-year support and security commitments.

Scope of the Agreement

Latvia undertakes to provide comprehensive and long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, in particular in the spheres of political and military aid, in reconstruction, as well as in the spheres of economic, financial and humanitarian.

Fields of military support

Latvia confirms its intention to provide long-term military support to Ukraine.

Also, the parties will strive to ensure such a level of Ukraineʼs military potential that in the event of external military aggression against Latvia, Ukraine would be able to provide it with effective military support.

Latvia has set a goal for 2024, 2025 and 2026 to provide Ukraine with the necessary military support in the amount of 0.25% of gross domestic product annually, including military training and the supply of equipment and weapons in the land, air, sea and cyber-electromagnetic fields, subject to availability appropriate opportunities and resources. In 2024, Latvia will provide Ukraine with about €112 million in military support.

Latvia undertakes to continue financial contributions to NATOʼs Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP), which was developed into a multi-year instrument at the Vilnius Summit. The package is aimed at strengthening the operational interoperability of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces with NATO and rebuilding the defense sector of Ukraine. Latviaʼs total contribution to the NATO CAP is €3.3 million, annual contributions to the NATO CAP of €2 million are planned for 2024 and 2025.

Reforms in the security and defense sector

Latvia recognizes the significant progress achieved by Ukraine in the implementation of reforms in the security and defense sector. Ukraine confirms that it will continue to participate in comprehensive democratic reforms in the security and defense sector, in particular in the promotion of defense reforms and modernization.

It is important that future reforms are carried out in accordance with the Annual National Program of Ukraine, which was developed on the basis of the recommendations of NATO member countries.

Latvia will contribute to the adoption and fulfillment of the EUʼs security obligations to Ukraine, in particular, regarding the strengthening of the security and defense sector of Ukraine and the improvement of the reforms necessary for this.

Coalition of drones for Ukraine

Latvia undertakes to create a training center and training ground for unmanned aerial vehicles, to provide financial and material assistance to achieve the goals of the coalition, and to coordinate support among Ukraineʼs allies.

Treatment and rehabilitation of soldiers

Latvia will continue the rehabilitation and treatment of Ukrainian servicemen.

Maritime security

Participants will seek to coordinate their efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the field of maritime security in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international legal documents. Ukraine and Latvia will work on options for developing Ukraineʼs naval potential.

Areas of non-military support

The participants will continue to fulfill the obligations of the Ukrainian-Latvian intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial and scientific-technical cooperation, which are the basis for the promotion of economic cooperation.

Latvia will promote a unified EU approach to Ukraine, in particular through the Ukraine Facility, so that Ukraine can count on the predictable financial flow necessary for macro-financial stability, recovery and integration into the EU.

Until Ukraine becomes a full member of the EU, it will remain a priority of Latviaʼs policy in the field of development cooperation. Latvia will continue to support development cooperation projects related to EU issues.

Energy

Latvia will continue to support the strengthening, development and restoration of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. The country will also contribute to humanitarian demining, strengthening cyber security, and combating propaganda.

Participants will deepen cooperation in the field of intelligence and security.

Sanctions

As long as the war continues, Latvia will remain a supporter of tough EU sanctions against relevant sectors of the Russian economy and third countries that support the war, profit from it or help circumvent sanctions.

Participants will provide each other with up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions in accordance with their respective obligations and national legislation.

Reconstruction

Latvia undertakes to participate in the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, focusing its activities and investments in the Chernihiv region and the city of Chernihiv as a matter of priority. In the period from 2024 to 2026, Latvia allocates 15 million euros for the implementation of reconstruction projects with an emphasis on the restoration of social infrastructure objects, psychological support for women and the transfer of experience, especially on issues related to EU integration.

Cooperation in case of future attack

In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, the parties will hold bilateral consultations within 24 hours.

Termination of the Agreement will not affect the implementation of ongoing activities or projects, the decision on which was made before the date of its termination, unless the participants decide otherwise.

Signed in Vilnius on April 11, 2024, in duplicate, each in the English, Ukrainian and Latvian languages, all texts being equally authentic. In case of differences in interpretation, the English text shall prevail.