Trump considers “itʼs not appropriate” to visit Ukraine while he is a candidate for the US presidency

Donald Trump believes that “itʼs not appropriate” for him to visit Ukraine “while he is only a candidate for the presidency of the United States.”
This was reported to Reuters by his campaign headquarters.
Representatives of the staff stated that there were no official contacts between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the former American leader.
"There has been no contact from Zelensky, and President Trump has publicly stated that it is not appropriate for him to go to Ukraine now, as he is not the commander-in-chief," the email of the campaign headquarters says.
- Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview that Trump wants to come to Ukraine, but does not know when he will be able to do so. He also called Trumpʼs "peace plan", published by the Washington Post, primitive. He privately said that he plans to end Russiaʼs war with Ukraine by "convincing" Kyiv to give up some occupied territories if he becomes president.
- In November, Trump announced that he had decided not to accept Zelenskyʼs invitation to visit Ukraine, allegedly because of a "conflict of interest."