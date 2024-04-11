Trump considers “itʼs not appropriate” to visit Ukraine while he is a candidate for the US presidency

Donald Trump believes that “itʼs not appropriate” for him to visit Ukraine “while he is only a candidate for the presidency of the United States.”

This was reported to Reuters by his campaign headquarters.

Representatives of the staff stated that there were no official contacts between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the former American leader.

"There has been no contact from Zelensky, and President Trump has publicly stated that it is not appropriate for him to go to Ukraine now, as he is not the commander-in-chief," the email of the campaign headquarters says.