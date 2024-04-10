A former deputy from the “Party of Regions” tried to escape from Ukraine. SBU detained him

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented the escape from Ukraine of a former MP from the “Party of Regions”, who helped the Russians in the war against Ukraine.

The man was detained near the border checkpoint in Odesa. From there, the 60-year-old figure tried to leave for a neighboring country as a person of non-conscription age.

According to the investigation, in 2020 he became a deputy of the city council of Bakhmut from OPZZh.

After the capture of part of the region, the figure went to cooperate with the enemy and "re-registered" his own Internet provider company under Russian law. In addition, he gave the FSB full access to existing equipment, which allowed the Russian intelligence service to monitor the Internet activity of the local population.

The deputy himself moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine and managed the company remotely.

It was he who ordered regular payments to the Russian budget in the form of "taxes" and "fees".

In doing so, he financed Russiaʼs military-industrial complex and its occupation groups fighting against Ukraine.

In addition, Lukyanov publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which he repeatedly talked about in the chat rooms of pro-Kremlin channels. Later, he decided to flee abroad.

During the search, a mobile phone and draft records with evidence of his criminal actions were seized from the detainee.

So far, the ex-MP has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).