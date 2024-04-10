Armed Forces Navy: Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in Crimea

A Russian Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter was destroyed in Crimea.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk reported this.

He did not tell the details of its destruction.

The Ka-27 helicopter is designed for anti-submarine defense of the fleet, it can be based on ships of various classes.

The main anti-submarine helicopter of the Russian Navy is the Ka-27PL modification. It searches for, tracks and engages submarines in underwater and surface positions.

The estimated cost is $1.5 million.

According to the official data of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian forces have shot down two enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, one Il-22 transport aircraft, 12 Su-34 fighter-bombers and two Su-35 multi-purpose fighters.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat explained that such a number of destroyed aircraft became possible thanks to the elimination of the A-50 — Russian pilots receive less information about the radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and air defense equipment, and therefore are more vulnerable.