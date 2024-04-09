The Ministry of Culture booked 1,150 cultural workers and more than 700 media workers from mobilization

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, 1,150 workers in the field of culture and slightly more than 700 media workers received the status of reserved throughout the country.

This was reported by the ministry in an explanation of reservations from service in the Armed Forces.

"You can be ironic as much as you want about the criticality of cultural institutions for the functioning of the economy and the booking of artists, but the postponement of the mobilization of part of the staff of cultural institutions and the media gives the sphere the opportunity to preserve its at least minimal capacity to produce a cultural and informational product and provide sociocultural and informational services that are important to society today ", the message says.

Ministry says that it books employees of all institutions that form the system of culture and media, in particular artists of theaters, philharmonics and circuses.

"This is a very small number of people. However, the presence of these people in their positions allows them to save the sphere from decline. These people are critically important for their enterprises," the Ministry of Culture said.