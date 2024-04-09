The Russians hit the center of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. There are victims

Russian troops hit the center of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Three people were injured in the shelling.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

The occupiers struck at least two strikes on a civilian enterprise. There may still be people under the rubble of the building, information about the victims is being clarified.

In the city, buildings were damaged, some caught fire.

At 19:23, Terekhov reported that the number of victims in Kharkiv had increased to four. The search operation is still ongoing.