In the Poltava region, the number of victims of the missile attack has increased to 16

In the Poltava region, the number of people injured during the missile attack increased to 16, among them four children aged 5 to 11 years. Several people continue to be treated in medical facilities. One patient is in critical condition.

The head of the regional military administration Philip Pronin said that due to an enemy attack, more than 9 000 household consumers in the Poltava and Shcherbani communities were temporarily left without electricity at night. Energy workers have already restored power supply to all settlements, except for the partially destroyed building.

"Regional social services work in an intensified mode. Two brigades are involved, helping victims to make applications to receive financial aid from the regional budget. And to those who were injured, and to those whose property was damaged," Pronin said.