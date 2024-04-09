“Nova Post” will deliver tires for the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge

"Nova Post" launched the social initiative "Tires go into battle" — everyone can send their used tires to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will be free.

Babel was informed about this in the press service of the company.

In order for the delivery of tires to the Ukrainian military to be free, you need to get a promotional code for free shipping in the "Nova Post" Telegram chatbot.

The action algorithm is as follows:

log in to the Telegram bot and describe the characteristics of the bus you want to transfer;

indicate the nearest "Nova Post" freight office;

if the tire fits the actual needs of individual teams, you will receive a promotional code for its free shipment;

bring the tires to the cargo area.

Tires must be undamaged and not "bald", and the remaining tread must be at least 50%.