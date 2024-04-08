The largest NATO naval exercises have started in Romania. They will take place in the Black Sea and the Danube

The largest multinational exercise organized by the Romanian Navy Sea Shield began in Romania.

This is reported by Radio Romania.

The opening ceremony took place today in the port of Constanta. The exercises will last until April 21, and maneuvers will take place in the Black Sea and the Danube River.

The Sea Shield exercise involves more than 2,200 military personnel and 135 ships, aircraft and vehicles from 12 allied and partner nations. In particular, troops and military equipment from Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Great Britain, Moldova, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Turkey, the USA and Romania are involved.

"We have to work out operational procedures in the anti-submarine, surface and anti-aircraft environment, in the Black Sea, as well as in the river area of responsibility," said Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Chief of Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces.