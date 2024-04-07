News

The Russians hit Kharkov. There are victims

Author:
Oleksandra Amru
Date:

Today, around 11:45, Russian troops bombed the Shevchenkiv and Industrial districts of Kharkiv. Five people were injured. A 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. The police are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

1 11

According to preliminary data, the enemy released two UMPB (unified interspecies planning munitions) over the city from an airplane.

In total, four hits were recorded. At least 13 high-rise buildings and private houses, educational institutions, cafes, hostels, hotels, cars, garages, etc. were damaged. Investigative and operational groups, criminalists, explosives technicians, employees of the State Emergency Service are working.