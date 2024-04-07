The Russians hit Kharkov. There are victims

Today, around 11:45, Russian troops bombed the Shevchenkiv and Industrial districts of Kharkiv. Five people were injured. A 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. The police are documenting the aftermath of the shooting.

This was reported in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

1 11



















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to preliminary data, the enemy released two UMPB (unified interspecies planning munitions) over the city from an airplane.

In total, four hits were recorded. At least 13 high-rise buildings and private houses, educational institutions, cafes, hostels, hotels, cars, garages, etc. were damaged. Investigative and operational groups, criminalists, explosives technicians, employees of the State Emergency Service are working.